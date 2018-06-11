Accused granted bail before arrest in Dr Shakeel Auj murder case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted bail before arrest to a man accused of murdering Dr Shakeel Auj for a sum of Rs100,000.

The court, while granting interim bail to Ehtisham, directed him to fully cooperate with the investigation officer (IO) and record his statement. It also issued notices to the special public prosecutor concerned (who had represented the prosecution in this murder case) and the IO to appear on July 7.

Muhammad Mansoor, said to be an activist of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), has already been acquitted from the charges of the murder of senior Karachi University teacher Dr Shakeel Auj.

The prosecution had failed to prove charges against Mansoor during the trial. Mansoor was booked in the murder of Dr Auj, the dean of KU’s Islamic Studies Faculty, in a drive-by shooting on the Nipa Bridge on September 18, 2014, within the limits of Aziz Bhatti Police Station.

The ATC-VIII judge, who presided over the trial, acquitted the accused after scrutinising the evidence and testimonies presented before him by the prosecution and the defence. He observed that the prosecution failed to establish the case.

Dr Auj was gunned down when he was travelling along with a colleague and a student to the Iranian Culture Centre, Clifton, to attend a ceremony held in his honour for his services to the Islamic studies. He was shot in head by assailants riding a motorcycle. His student was also injured in the attack.

Two days later, banned terrorist outfit al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) claimed responsibility for killing the professor in a video and threatened to carry out more attacks on people from Pakistan to Bangladesh, who, according to the organisation, were involved in committing blasphemy.

The police, however, on January 28, 2015, arrested Mansoor. According to the investigators, Mansoor was booked by the Ferozabad police in a case of illegal possession of weapons and during the interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the murder of Dr Auj. Six months later, he was charge-sheeted for the murder along with four absconding suspects, including Fahim Jabalpuri, Ehtisham and two unidentified persons. Ehtisham now approached the court and obtained bail.

Meanwhile, a judicial magistrate (East) granted physical remand of Rubina Dilshad till June 12. Rubina Dilshan is accused of killing of an employee of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Raees, on May 15 in the area of Sharea Faisal Police Station.

The IO told the court that the brother of the deceased said that his brother Raees was an employee of the PAF in Hyderabad. Raees was due to reach home on May 15 on leave but he did not arrive and instead a PAF officer informed him about the murder of his brother.

The IO said that the brother of the deceased had alleged that his brother was poisoned by his lover Rubina Dilshad. The court granting physical remand against Rubina Dilshad till June 12 directed the IO to hold interrogation in this murder case.