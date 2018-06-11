Sherpao wants administrative, judicial machinery restored in Fata

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao has called for the restoration of administrative and judicial machinery in recently merged Fata areas in KP so as to dole out the benefits of merger to the local people.

Talking to a delegation of QWP Swabi in Peshawar, he said that the KP-Fata merger was a great achievement and utmost efforts should be made to bring them into the mainstream. On this occasion, former MPA Abdullah Khan, counsellor Ziaullah and Awami National Party leader Shahid advocate announced joining QWP along with families and scores of supporters.

They reposed confidence in the leadership of Aftab Sherpao and party's provincial head Sikandar Sherpao. Welcoming the new entrants to the party, Aftab Sherpao hoped they would work for the party cause and spread its message in the nook and corner of Swabi district.

The QWP chief said that after KP-Fata merger there was greater need to pay more attention to the neglected areas and put them on the path of development. He demanded that handsome funds should be earmarked to change the lot of locals so as to bring revolutionary changes in their socio-economic conditions.