Mon June 11, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2018

Youth dies in accident

LAHORE: A youth died when a piece of cloth being used by him for protecting his face and neck from the scorching heat entangled in the chain of a motorcycle rickshaw here on Sunday. The victim identified as Sohaib, son of Manzoor, hailed from Sheikhupura. The body has been removed to morgue.

