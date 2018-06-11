Youth dies in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A youth died when a piece of cloth being used by him for protecting his face and neck from the scorching heat entangled in the chain of a motorcycle rickshaw here on Sunday. The victim identified as Sohaib, son of Manzoor, hailed from Sheikhupura. The body has been removed to morgue.
