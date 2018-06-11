Mon June 11, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2018

KP’s Rescue 1122 employees’ leaves cancelled

PESHWAR: The Emergency Rescue Services of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday cancelled the leave of its employees and would deploy divers and rescuers at various picnic spots and rivers across the province to provide emergency services to people on the eve of Eidul Fitr. Director General Rescue 1122 Services Dr Khateer Ahmad said that Eid leaves of the rescuers have been canceled to ensure emergency services to people on the occasion of the religious festival.He said the staff of the Rescue 1122 services would perform duty in all the 10 districts.

