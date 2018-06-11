Mon June 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Differences over party tickets in Mansehra: Annoyed PTI leaders, activists meet today to discuss situation

MANSEHRA: The annoyed leaders and activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have summoned a meeting to decide the future line of action as what they alleged the parliamentary board didn’t issue tickets to key leaders, which may damage the party in the district.

“We have never heard the name of Zahida Sabeel, who has been awarded party ticket for PK-34. And the leaders who had sacrificed for party were ignored,” Shahzada Umar Khan, the president of PTI in Baffa-Pakhal Tehsil, told reporters on Sunday.

He said that party workers and activists would meet in Mansehra today (Monday) to decide the future strategy. “We have understood that that tickets have been distributed among such aspirants in some of constituencies who have no backing in party and public as well and they may cause damage to party struggling for change since long,” Umar Khan said.

He said that the party had left PK-13 vacant and backing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz dissident and former MPA Saleh Mohammad Khan, ignoring its own party applicants on that highly important constituency in the district. “We want to take these highly important election issues into consideration and guide our party if to mends its ways,” said Umar Khan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar