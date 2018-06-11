SC orders sugar mill to clear farmers dues in two days





LAHORE: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday granted two days to a sugar mill owner to clear dues of farmers and submit a compliance report. He was hearing a case about non-payment of the price of sugarcane to farmers by the sugar mills.

About suo motu notices and visits to public facilities, the CJ said, “What’s wrong if I am going to hospitals and schools for betterment of people? No toilet is available in 6,000 schools for girls in Balochistan.”

The CJ regretted that people were living without clean drinking water. “If laws are violated, and people’s rights are infringed on, the courts have all powers to intervene to redress people. Justice Nisar added that the constitution and law were supreme and the Supreme Court had the right of judicial review.

Smog report

During hearing of suo motu notice of environmental pollution, head of a court-appointed commission, Ahmed Pervez, presented his report. The CJ showered praise on commission head for preparing an excellent report and presenting outstanding recommendations to overcome the menace of smog. We won’t tolerate smog in coming December, the CJ remarked and ordered for uploading the report on website and getting it published in the print media.

“We would go for implementation of report after seeking opinion from public at large as well as of the government, the CJ said. In a lighter vein, the CJ said Ahmed Pervez is our Baba Rehmatay from today, quoting famous writer Ashfaq Ahmed’s saying that Baba Rehmatay is one who facilitates people.

Fountain House visit

Later, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, along with her daughter, visited the Fountain House, a non-governmental institute for mental heath, and donated Rs100,000 to the facility.

The CJ also announced providing bangles and perfumes to all female patients as the Eid gift. During his visit, the CJ took round of different wards and inquired about the health of patients. When asked, a female patient requested for bangles and perfume from the CJ.

The CJ asked his daughter to arrange for and provide bangles and perfume to all female patients.

Another female patient told the CJ that she would return home by June 30. On this occasion, the CJ prayed for earlier recovery of all patients and their return to their homes. Expressing satisfaction over the facilities being provided to patients, the CJ said we should take care of our patients. He hinted at spending Eid day with Fountain House patients.