SC lauds Sindh govt on cleanliness in Karachi

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Saturday appreciated the efforts of the Sindh government for cleanliness in the city. Hearing petition about lack of supply of clean drinking water and lack of sewerage system in the province, the Supreme Court’s three member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar inquired from Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar if the drains of the city were cleaned and encroachments have been removed.

The Mayor Karachi submitted that tenders have been issued for cleaning of drains and sought one month to complete the entire exercise. The court observed that monsoon season is about to begin and necessary arrangements should be taken for proper drainage of the stormwater.

The court appreciated the efforts of the Sindh government for cleanness in the city. The petitioner, Mayor Karachi and others requested the court to extend the tenure of the water commission’s head Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim till December 2019 so the undertaken projects could be effectively monitored.