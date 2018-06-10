Afghan Taliban announce three-day ceasefire on Eid

PESHAWAR: The Afghan Taliban on Saturday announced a three-day ceasefire in an unprecedented move to put fighting on hold during the Eidul Fitr holidays.

The announcement came days after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced that government troops would observe a week-long ceasefire with Taliban militant group beginning on 27 Ramadan, or June 12 on the Western calendar, and lasting through June 19.

A statement from the Afghan president’s office said the ceasefire does not include al-Qaeda and the Islamic State. Al-Qaeda is no longer active in Afghanistan and some of its fighters are believed to be operating under the Taliban leadership.

However, the Islamic State, stated to be the most violent, is operating separately in Afghanistan’s eastern provinces, including Nangarhar, Kunar and Nuristan, and also in northern Afghanistan.

Taliban spokesmen Zabihullah Mujahid said the top leadership had directed the fighters to refrain from attacking the Afghan security forces for three days, but said foreign forces remained a target.

The group warned that if they come under attack, they would retaliate, a Taliban military commander told The News. The commander spoke on the condition of anonymity because he is not allowed to speak to the media. The Taliban military council met for three days to discuss the government’s proposal for a ceasefire deal before announcing their own shorter ceasefire on Saturday. “The top leadership headed by Taliban supreme leader Sheikh Haibatullah Akhunzada decided to give a positive message to the Afghan people and agreed to announce ceasefire for Eidul Fitr,” the Taliban military commander said.

The Taliban military council also directed its commanders to release minor prisoners, he added, while those who had committed more serious crimes would be able to meet with their families during the Eid holidays. Taliban commanders said the military council wanted the Afghan nation to celebrate Eidul Fitr without fear, promising that the Taliban would not carry out attacks during the festival. According to Taliban sources, most of their military commanders were in favour of continuing their fight against the foreign and local forces during Ramazan, arguing that they might lose gains made in the battlefield.

However, the leadership council and particularly their supreme leader, Sheikh Haibatullah Akhunzada, then decided to announce a three-day ceasefire and promised not to target Afghan forces. Omar Zakhilwal, Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan described the announcement as an “important step towards prospects for peace.” “Hope the pleasure of shedding no Afghan blood in Eid becomes so overwhelming that rest of year is also declared as Afghan Eid,” he said on Twitter. Eid is the biggest festival in the Muslim calendar when families visit one another’s homes, enjoy feasting and in Afghanistan tend graves of fallen loved ones.