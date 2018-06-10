PTI drops ‘high achievers’ of 2013 polls

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has chosen not to field 15 candidates in 2018 elections, who had got 40,000 plus votes and 10 those who secured more than 30,000 votes in 2013 elections.

According to an observation of The News Election Cell, the PTI loyalists like Hamid Khan, Hamid Zaman, Imtiaz Safdar Warraich, Malik Ameen Aslam, Ajmal Sabir Raja, Sardar Muhammad Ayub, Arshad Sahi, Mumtaz Kahlon, Faizullah Kamoka and Malik Muzaffar Khan among others have been ignored by the leadership.

According to details, Irfan Abid had got 49,000 votes from NA-77 Narowal constituency, Sardar Ayub Khan got 48,000 votes from NA-16 Abbottabad, Nisar Khan Khattak got 51,000 votes from NA-34 Karak, Mumtaz Kahlon got 55,000 votes from NA-107 Faisalabad, Malik Muzaffar Khan got 40,000 votes from Bahawalnagar, Malik Ameen Aslam got 56,000 votes from NA-55 Attock, Ajmal Sabir Raja got 10,000 votes from NA-59 Rawalpindi, Arshad Sahi got 40,000 vote from NA-117 Nankana, Muhammad Madni got 40,000 votes from NA-124 Lahore, Atif Chaudhry got 40,000 votes from NA-127 Lahore, Hamid Khan got 84,000 votes from NA-131 Lahore, Nasarullah Mughal got 45,000 votes from NA-133 Lahore, and Malik Nazeer got 40,000 votes from NA-92 Sargodha.

Similarly, Jahanzeb Khan Dhaki got 30,000 votes from NA-24 Charsadda, Farhat Faheem Bhatti got 39,000 votes from NA-51 Rawalpindi, Imtiaz Safdar Warraich got 37,000 votes from NA-98 Gujranwala, Faizullah got 36,000 vote from NA-109 Faisalabad, Muhammad Sajid Naeem got 33,000 votes from NA-178 Muzaffargarh, Iftikhar Ali got 32,000 votes from NA-182 Layyah, and Sardar Rafique Khan Leghari got 31,000 votes from NA-97 Rahim Yar Khan. Also, Chaudhry Yaqoob had secured 33,000 votes from NA-117 Nankana Sahib constituency. All these politicians have not been considered by the PTI leadership for the upcoming polls.