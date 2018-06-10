Protest threatened in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: The Fata Grand Alliance has threatened to start agitation against the merger of tribal areas soon after Eidul Fitr.

In a statement issued here, the alliance said that the Fata residents were not taken on board over merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and they were not asked if they wanted a separate province.

They threatened to launch countrywide protests and sit-ins to demand a separate province for tribal people.