Sun June 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Protest threatened in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: The Fata Grand Alliance has threatened to start agitation against the merger of tribal areas soon after Eidul Fitr.

In a statement issued here, the alliance said that the Fata residents were not taken on board over merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and they were not asked if they wanted a separate province.

They threatened to launch countrywide protests and sit-ins to demand a separate province for tribal people.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar