Protest threatened in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: The Fata Grand Alliance has threatened to start agitation against the merger of tribal areas soon after Eidul Fitr.
In a statement issued here, the alliance said that the Fata residents were not taken on board over merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and they were not asked if they wanted a separate province.
They threatened to launch countrywide protests and sit-ins to demand a separate province for tribal people.
