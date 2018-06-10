Display of political banners on heritage structures banned

PESHAWAR: The Town-I administration of Peshawar has banned the display of election posters and banners on the historic gates of the city, conserved city wall and Gor Khatri Archaeological Complex to preserve its beauty and protect the monuments which have cultural importance.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the relevant civic officials. Town-I Nazim Zahid Nadeem presided over the meeting. In attendance was Town-I Council members and staff of the Tehsil Municipal Administration.

The participants of the meeting discussed a number of steps to protect the cultural heritage of historic importance from damage in the form of election posters and banners.

It was decided that a strict action would be taken against those marring the beauty of the historic public buildings, City Wall, gates, Gor Khatri Archaeological Complex and other state-owned structures which carried historic importance and had been restored by spending heavy funds to revive the glory of Peshawar which is among the historic living cities.

The participants decided that banners and panaflexes affixed to such historic structures would be removed.

The district administration will be contacted to impose Section 144 to ban the practice so that the violators are proceeded against under Section 188 of the relevant law.

Town-I Nazim Zahid Nadeem said no efforts would be spared to preserve and protect the beautiful and historical monuments of Peshawar from encroachments.

He appealed to all the political parties and election candidates to cooperate with the civic bodies to keep the city neat and clean and avoid fixing banners on the cultural heritage buildings.

Meanwhile, Awami National Party (ANP) provincial spokesperson Haroon Bilour opposed the town administration action to remove the banners from historic gates.

He said the ANP would display banners and party flags at all those places where other political parties had been allowed to do so.

Haroon Bilour said the code of conduct about the display of banners and flags was the jurisdiction of the Election Commission of Pakistan, adding that no other institution could take action in this regard.