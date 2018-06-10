SC orders action against channels airing foreign content

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to take action against those private TV channels which are telecasting more than 10 percent foreign content in violation of the Pemra licence.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar inquired the acting chairman Pemra as what action has been taken against channels violating the Pemra license by telecasting foreign content. The chairman Pemra submitted that show cause notices were sent to TV channels but a majority of them obtained stay order against the show cause notices. The court directed the officer to submit the list of pending cases so a direction could be given to the high court for deciding the cases within one month. The Chief Justice also took exception over telecasting of Indian content by the private cable operators and directed the Pemra to take action against those violating the Pemra licence.