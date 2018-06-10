Prolonged power cuts protested in Malakand

BATKHELA: Residents of various areas in Malakand on Saturday took out protest rally against the officials of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) for carrying out hours-long power outages.

Led by Qaumi Watan Party leader Muhammad Ibrar Khan Yousafzai, Wazir Muhammad Khan and Younas, the protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the Pesco officials for carrying out protracted loadshedding.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that carrying out 12-hour power cuts in Ramazan was an injustice with the people. Low voltage had also added to the miseries of the people, they added. They asked the Pesco officials to reduce duration of the power cuts or else a protest campaign would be launched. Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully.