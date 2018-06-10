Sun June 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Prolonged power cuts protested in Malakand

BATKHELA: Residents of various areas in Malakand on Saturday took out protest rally against the officials of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) for carrying out hours-long power outages.

Led by Qaumi Watan Party leader Muhammad Ibrar Khan Yousafzai, Wazir Muhammad Khan and Younas, the protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the Pesco officials for carrying out protracted loadshedding.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that carrying out 12-hour power cuts in Ramazan was an injustice with the people. Low voltage had also added to the miseries of the people, they added. They asked the Pesco officials to reduce duration of the power cuts or else a protest campaign would be launched. Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar