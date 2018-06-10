PPP Swat activists protest allotment of tickets

MINGORA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) office-bearers and ideological activists on Saturday took out a protest rally against the party provincial president for what they said violating merit in awarding tickets to candidates in Swat district.

Led by Khursheed Khan, Rohul Amin, Saleem Khan, Mumtaz Khan Zahir Shah Khan and other office-bearers, the party activists were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the PPP Provincial President Humayun Khan for ignoring the ideological workers in awarding the party tickets for the next general election.

Later, speaking at a press conference in Swat Press Club, they said that ignoring services and sacrifices of the competent and committed activists in awarding tickets for the upcoming general election was regrettable and condemnable.

“Suitable and competent workers had applied for the party tickets to contest the next general polls but Humayun Khan violated merit and transparency in awarding the tickets,” Khursheed Khan lamented.

They said that they were stalwart and ideological workers of the PPP but such decisions would never be accepted nor tolerated.

“Such decisions can damage the party in the region,” Rohul Amin said, adding that future line of action in this regard would be adopted soon.

Meanwhile, Charbagh tehsil president, Yasir Khan announced to quit his seat and said that sacrifices of the ideological workers were neglected. “Our family has rendered matchless sacrifices for the party,” he added.