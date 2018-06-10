3,000 thalassaemia patients registered with PIMS

Islamabad: Children hospital at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) is providing treatment facilities to as many as 3,000 thalassemia patients on regular basis while on average, 80 to 100 thalassaemia patients visit the hospital in need of blood, plasma or platelets transfusions. The PIMS has a total of 3000 thalassemia patients registered with it and the children hospital at PIMS provides blood, plasma and platelets transfusions absolutely free of cost to all thalassemia patients reaching hospital for management.

On average, as many as 30 thalassemia patients are transfused blood daily at PIMS and the same number of patients is given plasma while nearly 25 thalassemia patients are provided platelets daily on average at the hospital, said Deputy Director at PIMS Dr. Waseem Ahmed Khawaja while talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday.

He said the PIMS provides over 20,000 blood bags to thalassemia patients every year without any donation from them. What the hospital needs is to have more regular blood donations every year from voluntary unpaid donors to facilitate thousands of more patients particularly those suffering from thalassemia, he said. He added that it is need of the time to make public aware of the fact through media that whatever be the degree of development of a health care system, blood transfusion is the only option for survival for many patients. Every second, someone in the world needs blood. One donated unit of whole blood can save up to three lives as preparation of components from this includes red cells, plasma and platelets.

Adequate stocks of safe blood can only be assured by regular donation by voluntary unpaid blood donors, because the prevalence of blood borne infections such as HIV, hepatitis B and C is lowest among these donors, said Dr. Khawaja. He added the blood collected in public sector hospitals including PIMS is mainly used for patients of thalassaemia, haemophilia, anaemia, cancer, kidney failure, dialysis, liver failure and for cases of bleeding after child birth, cardiac bypass, surgery and heavy bleeding in emergencies and road traffic accidents. Dr. Khawaja said the PIMS Executive Director is of the view that treatment facilities particularly blood and blood products transfusions must be free for all patients of thalassemia reaching the hospital.