People to reject PTI in polls: Sherpao

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial chief Sikandar Sherpao said on Saturday that the people would reject Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and would vote to his party in the upcoming general election.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Sherpao, he said that the PTI-led provincial government did nothing for the welfare of the people.

“PTI-led provincial government’s tall claims of introducing reforms in education and health departments were nothing but mere eyewash,” he said.

To a question, he added that Pakhtuns had suffered a lot due to the so-called war on terror.

“Millions of Pakhtuns have been killed and displaced in the so-called war on terrorism,” he said. The QWP leader said that the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) merger into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a historic decision and it would put the regions on the path to development.

“Now the inhabitants of the erstwhile tribal areas would get equal rights,” he said, adding that they would have the right to ask for their rights.