Sun June 10, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 10, 2018

Two brothers shot dead in Malakand

DARGAI: Two brothers were shot dead in Kharkai village in Malakand on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that Jawad Khan and Iftikhar were on the way when armed men opened fire on them, killing them instantly.

Motive behind the incident was stated to be property dispute. The bodies were shifted to the Tehsil Hospital Headquarters Hospital in Dargai and later handed over to the family members for burial. The Malakand Levies have registered the case and started investigation.

