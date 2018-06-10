Sun June 10, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 10, 2018

Girl dies in cylinder blast

MINGORA: A young girl was killed in a gas cylinder explosion at Kabal tehsil in Swat district on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that Saweera Bibi was busy in cooking at Shah Dheri in Kabal tehsil, when the gas cylinder exploded, killing her on the spot. The police registered the case and started investigation.

