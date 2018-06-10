Sun June 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two women die in house collapse

CHITRAL: Two women were killed and four members of the family were injured when the roof of a mud-house collapsed in Thingshen locality here, officials said on Saturday.

They said the house of Noor Azam collapsed in the wee hours of Saturday and his mother and wife lost their lives in the incident.

The rescuers reached the spot soon after the incident and shifted the injured to the hospital. The injured were identified as Noor Azam, Abdullah, son of Noor Azam, and two daughters of Noor Azam.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar