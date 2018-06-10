Two women die in house collapse

CHITRAL: Two women were killed and four members of the family were injured when the roof of a mud-house collapsed in Thingshen locality here, officials said on Saturday.

They said the house of Noor Azam collapsed in the wee hours of Saturday and his mother and wife lost their lives in the incident.

The rescuers reached the spot soon after the incident and shifted the injured to the hospital. The injured were identified as Noor Azam, Abdullah, son of Noor Azam, and two daughters of Noor Azam.