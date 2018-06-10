Rao Anwar granted B-class prison facilities in Naqeebullah murder case

Suspended District Malir SSP Rao Anwar, the key accused in the murder case of aspiring model Naseemullah, alias Naqeeb Mehsud, was granted B-class prison facilities by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday.

Anwar and his subordinate policemen were booked for killing Mehsud and three others in a fake police encounter on January 13 in Shah Latif Town. Anwar was arrested on the Supreme Court’s orders on March 21. After the duration of his remand ended, the administrative judge of the ATCs on April 21 directed that he be sent to prison.

Granting Anwar’s plea on Saturday, the ATC said he deserved to be granted B-class facilities as an under-trial prisoner. On the application opposing the declaration of his residence as a sub-jail, the judge said an order will be issued after a similar appeal filed in the Sindh High Court is disposed of.

Anwar and other accused policemen were produced before the ATC judge on Saturday. The investigating officer, District Central SSP Dr Rizwan, was also present in court.

It is Mehsud’s father Muhammad Khan who has challenged declaring Anwar’s house a sub-jail. His application claims that no such notification was issued by the home department, but Anwar was still being provided with such a facility without any legal basis.

The court said that since the matter is also pending in the high court, the trial court cannot issue any order on the subject until the plea is disposed of. The ATC adjourned the hearing until June 14.

On Friday the high court had directed the home secretary to file comments on Khan’s petition. Earlier, the provincial advocate general, the home department and others were also issued the same order on the matter.

According to the petitioner’s counsel, Faisal Siddiqui, despite the order of the trial court to shift the main accused to prison, the home department issued a notification declaring his house a sub-jail, which is in violation of the trial court’s orders.

Siddiqui said the home department issued the impugned notification with mala fide intention, as Anwar is the only under-trial prisoner of an ATC in Sindh whose own house has been declared a sub-jail, adding that such favouritism is against the jail’s rules and criminal procedure.

He said the impugned notification fails to disclose any credible information regarding serious threats to Anwar’s life. He asked that if the suspended cop is facing a serious threat, why has he not been detained at a high-security detention centre or why has his security not been increased in jail like other high-profile prisoners. He also said Anwar’s detention in the comfort of his own home declared as a sub-jail is simply a continuation of the VVIP treatment being accorded to him.

The counsel said there is clear evidence that Anwar is a thoroughly corrupt police officer, who has acquired assets beyond his known means and has engaged in money laundering, adding that a relevant complaint has been sent to the National Accountability Bureau.

He said that in view of Anwar’s involvement in the terrorism case, he has been suspended from his post and he cannot be given any kind of concession under the law.

He also said Anwar’s criminal character is obvious from the fact that he defied the court’s orders, and according to a police report, he and his subordinates have been accused of carrying out 444 encounter killings over the past seven years. In the complaint, Mehsud’s father said Anwar’s salary as an SSP was Rs113,772, but despite that, he has travelled to Dubai 74 times since 2012.

“It is incomprehensible for an officer with a maximum salary of Rs113,772 to be able to afford as many trips. It is clear that the aforementioned trips have been financed through assets acquired beyond his means and in order to launder money.”

Siddiqui requested that the high court declare illegal the impugned notification of the home department with regard to Anwar’s confinement at his own house by declaring it a sub-jail.