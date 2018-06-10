Ban on rallies in city’s red zones extended for 180 days

aBy our correspondent

The Sindh Home Department’s ban on rallies, protest demonstrations and gatherings of more than five persons in Karachi’s sensitive areas has been extended for another 180 days.

The city’s red zones cover those areas of District South where important establishments, such as the Chief Minister House, the Governor House, the Sindh Secretariat, the Sindh Assembly, the Sindh Rangers’ headquarters and the Supreme Court’s Karachi registry, are located.

The ban, imposed under the Criminal Procedure Code’s Section 144, which deals with temporary orders in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger, has been in effect for the past several months. Now the caretaker provincial government has decided to continue the ban.

The Karachi Press Club is the only exception in the district, because despite being located in a red zone, law enforcement and security agencies often divert rallies heading towards sensitive establishments to the press club.

Swimming ban

Swimming and bathing in the Hub Canal, which carries water from the Hub Dam in Balochistan to Karachi, has also been banned by the home department for six months.

This ban has also been imposed under Section 144 on the recommendation of the deputy commissioner of the city’s District West to ensure protection of human lives. The local police will patrol the Hub Canal area to prevent illegal swimming.