SC orders removal of advertisement walls in city

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the cantonment boards in the city to demolish all walls constructed on amenity land for advertisement purposes.

Hearing an application against the construction of walls in different parts of the city for advertisement purposes, a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar observed that the city of Karachi could not be defaced by the construction of walls at amenity land and footpaths.

The applicant submitted that despite the Supreme Court’s directives against the installation of billboards, cantonment boards had allowed private contractors to raise walls in different areas of the city for the purpose of advertisement.

The chief justice inquired a federal law officer how the walls had been allowed to be built in different parts of the metropolis, and directed the chief executive officers of the cantonment boards to appear before the apex court.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar submitted that no wall had been constructed in the jurisdiction of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation for advertisement purposes.

The chief executive officers of the cantonment boards later appeared before the court. The CEO of the Karachi Cantonment Board submitted that the construction of walls had been approved prior to his appointment to the cantonment board.

He said that a private advertiser had been given a notice for the removal of its advertisements. The court directed the cantonment boards to demolish all the walls built at amenity land for advertisement, and forbade the use of walls for such purposes. It also directed federal and provincial law officers and cantonment boards to submit compliance reports within 10 days.

Misuse of official vehicles

The Supreme Court has directed the chief secretary of Sindh and the services secretary to submit a report with regard to the utilisation of official vehicles returned by ministers and other government officers.

Hearing a suo moto case, a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar inquired the Sindh advocate general about compliance with court directives in which the court had ordered the return of all such vehicles which were used by the ministers without any entitlement.

Advocate General Zamir Ghumro submitted that all vehicles had been returned by civil and police authorities and the vehicles were now under the custody of the services secretary.

The apex court directed the chief secretary and the services secretary to file reports along with their affidavits with regard to the utilisation of the vehicles within 10 days.

The advocate general also informed the court that police personnel were deputed on security of various political and non-entitled persons. He said security was provided as per the policy and the recommendations of the intelligence agencies.

The court, after taking the statement of the AG on record, disposed of the suo moto case.

Mithi children’s deaths

The Supreme Court directed the Sindh government to file a report on what steps had been taken on the recommendations of the Tharparkar drought commission.

It also directed health secretary to submit a reply to a private hospital report that investigated the cause of deaths of infants who died at hospitals in Mithi due to malnutrition and diseases.

The court was hearing a suo moto case with regard to deaths of infants at Mithi hospitals.

Aga Khan University Hospital doctors who were appointed to ascertain cause of deaths of infants who died at Civil Hospital Mithi had earlier submitted that there was significant deficiency in the competency of health care staffers (nurses and doctors) in the recognition and management of illness across Mithi Civil Hospital. However, the report said that the doctors’ committee, while agreeing that socio-culture factors contributed to increasing deaths and diseases, did not however see these (including malnutrition) to be predominant causes of death.

The committee recommended the hiring of the required staff to an acceptable level, including more obstetricians and paediatricians with right qualification and skills, as well as ensuring the availability and functionality of relevant medical and general equipment, supplies, infection-control devices and policies and maintenance of hospital records that enable the provision of quality services for pregnant women and infants.