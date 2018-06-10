Sun June 10, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 10, 2018

Pakistan win silver in Thailand Open Ju-Jitsu

KARACHI: Pakistan won silver medal on their debut in Thailand Open World Ranking Ju-Jitsu Championship in Bangkok on Saturday.

Pakistan’s young pair of Muhammad Ali Rasheed and Dilawar Khan Sannan finished second in the men’s duo classic event.

Thailand got gold while Vietnam claimed bronze.

“Although the team was supposed to attend in full strength, lack of funds compelled Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation (PJJF) to participate in token,” PJJF said.

PJJF president Khalil Ahmed Khan congratulated the young players who he said made the nation proud.

