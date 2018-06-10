Morgan wary of ‘competitive’ Scotland

LONDON: England’s limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan has promised to take nothing for granted when his side begin their white-ball season away to Scotland on Sunday.

Morgan’s men continue their build-up to next year’s World Cup, which will be on home soil, with a One-day International against the Scots in Edinburgh on Sunday (today).

Scotland won’t be at the showpiece tournament after agonisingly missing out in this year’s World Cup qualifiers.

But the non-Test nation have shown they had the potential to embarrass the sport’s elite.

“It should be a really good game,” Morgan told reporters in Edinburgh on Saturday.

“We haven’t played Scotland for quite a while. We watched them play in the qualifying tournament for the 50-over World Cup next year, which was an extremely competitive tournament and I don’t think there was a lot between the teams, so qualifying was difficult.”