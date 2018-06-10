Made of plastic

Experts speaking at a seminar recently organised by the National Forum for Environment in Karachi emphasised the need to implement laws to penalize all those responsible for creating plastic waste and failing to safely dispose of it. The seminar was held to mark World Environment Day and take up its theme for this year ‘beat plastic pollution’. There is already reams of evidence about how pollution caused by plastic is destroying coastal habitats and the ocean bed itself and contributing to the pollution of soil and the airaround the world. At the meeting, experts noted that plastic waste accounted for up to 65 percent of garbage generated in Pakistan and 30 million tonnes of plastic waste were dumped into the sea every year in Pakistan. The question of using biodegradable plastic in order to curb pollution and to organise proper landfill sites which did not exist in Karachi was also brought up. Currently, the country’s shoreline is being used as a gigantic garbage dump with bags, bottles, boxes and other items using plastic dumped in sewage lines, on open land and in other places. The presence of plastic also endangers wildlife. It should be noted that other nations have been able to wage a far more determined battle against plastic materials. Kenya, also a developing country, last year imposed a complete ban on the use of plastic bags, checking the baggage of those entering the country for any presence of plastic packaging and ensuring it was not brought into the country. A four-year prison sentence has been imposed for the sale or use of plastic bags. Forty other countries including China, Rwanda and France have banned or heavily taxed plastic. Disposable plastic plates, glasses or forks are no longer permitted in France.

We need steps that are at least as dramatic to avoid becoming ensnared in a mesh of toxic plastic. The lack of awareness about the problem means that plastic bags are handed out at every store and corner shop and only half-hearted efforts have been made to restrict this. The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency has said it has successfully introduced 72,300 million kilograms of biodegradable plastic products in Sindh. These figures, however, need to be verified. We also need to encourage consumers and retailers to use other materials such as paper or cloth as widely as possible. In fact plastic bags need to be banned altogether as does the burning of plastic waste which adds to alarming air pollution in our cities. It should be noted the air in Pakistan’s major urban centres is already among the most toxic in the world. We are then effectively killing ourselves and all other forms of life that live around and sustain us, through our failure to curb the use of plastics. Urgent action is required, backed by a major public awareness campaign if we are to save our country and its environment before it is too late.