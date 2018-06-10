Gaining power

The previous PML-N government staked its entire credibility on its ability to deliver on promises that it would fix the power crisis in the country. Now the hour of reckoning has arrived. On Thursday, the petroleum division told the Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum that the country’s existing oil reserves would only last another 10 years and gas reserves for 13 years based on existing consumption patterns. On the same day, the caretaker prime minister asked the Petroleum Ministry to draw up a comprehensive strategy on addressing issues related to petroleum within the next two months that can then be presented to the next government for approval and implementation. At a time when extreme summer heat has led to the resumption of loadshedding and opposition parties are calling for investigations of the last government’s performance in the power sector, there is a temptation to write off the PML-N government’s claims of having alleviated the crisis. The reality is not quite so simple. It is true that the previous government deserves some share of the blame. It has mostly concentrated on large power generation projects but has not paid as much attention to improving existing power infrastructure. This means it has barely made a dent in reducing transmission and distribution losses. Few steps have been taken to check power theft. The resurgence of loadshedding can largely be blamed on technical faults developed because our crumbling infrastructure couldn’t handle the heat and corresponding increased demand. The government also paid off the entire circular debt amid much fanfare when it assumed power but then did nothing to prevent its resurgence.

Still, significant electricity was added to the power grid – over 10,000 MW by some estimates – and loadshedding is less pronounced than it was when the party took power in 2013. Its promises that Chinese investment through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would help matters has largely been true. The reality of gas shortages has been decades in the making. The Musharraf-era policy of assuming limitless gas supplies and encouraging its increased use in vehicles and industry has hurt us. Plans to import gas through Iran and Turkmenistan have been abandoned or temporarily halted for reasons of security or international relations. Just as it would be wrong to blame one party for a problem that has been present for years, it would be absurd to claim that any incidence of loadshedding or breakdown is because of the caretaker government. Nawaz Sharif recently did just that. The power crisis in Pakistan is so acute that is never going to be successfully resolved in one five-year stretch. A small start has been made and it is the job of the next government and the one after that to continue the job.