Think before you slander

If we look towards the politics being practiced in past, we see that it was based on moral values and ethics and the criticism of the opponent party was based on true facts and analysis. But now, the standard of politics in our country has fallen sharply. Targeting one another’s character has become common. This is the new tool which our politicians use for point scoring and damaging the other’s image. We need to understand that this form of politics is not going to bring any change rather it will adversely affect the sentiments of people. How are we supposed to choose a leader when all politicians are busy using bad language for each other?

Shehla Inam ( Wah Cantt )