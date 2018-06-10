For a stronger democracy

If we want to see democracy flourish in Pakistan, we have to create awareness among people about the importance of democracy. It is said that “democracy is the government of the people, by the people and for the people”. This statement will remain invalid if the people for whom the democratic system is set up are unaware of their rights, which they can enjoy in a democratic state. In our country, the majority of people do not know the core of democracy. They do not understand what their rights are and what powers they have.

It is fundamental for them to know about the significance of their vote. They should use it by going beyond the limits of personal liking and family bondage. It is the foremost duty of people to decide what sort of homeland they want to live in. Since the elections are approaching fast, people should educate themselves regarding the policies of every party and then vote for the one which has the potential to do the best for the country.

Haroon Sarfraz (Chakwal )