State of education

Two distinct categories of schools – public and private – in Pakistan have created deep divisions among students who belong to either type of school. Students who have a strong financial background can easily afford a private school. Those who cannot afford education send their children to private schools. However, poor quality of education in government schools tampers with the future of these students who are forced to study in public schools.

It is true that private schools charge more money but they also provide quality education and conduct various extracurricular activities which groom children and prepare them for the practical world. It is not a student’s fault if he or she isn’t financially strong. Quality education is the basic right of citizens and isn’t limited to the rich. The government should take steps to ensure that every citizen has access to education – at least until the secondary level.

Cadet Irfan Akbar ( Pishukan )