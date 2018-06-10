Healthcare on vent

The rural areas of Pakistan are deprived of basic health facilities. A large number of people have been suffering because of this negligence for a long time. It is heart-wrenching to note that on Friday, within the span of 24 hours, gastroenteritis in Rahim Yar Khan claimed the lives of at least 13 people. This shows that our healthcare system is completely incapable of dealing with apparently mild diseases. A few weeks back, in Okara a 12-year-old girl died after she was administered a wrong injection.

It is an unfortunate truth that basic health facilities are not within the reach of the poor. Those who can’t afford to pay the bills of private hospitals have no option but to become the victim of the incompetence and negligence of government hospitals.. According to a report, Pakistan is ranked lowest in education and health among the nuclear powers. The death rate is higher than usual. The government should take serious measures to improve healthcare facilities in both urban and rural areas.

Ayesha Sheikh ( Karachi )