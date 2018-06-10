Programmes for teenagers

I once conducted a survey to study how teenagers select TV shows in a high-choice media environment. I was surprised to find that a majority of teenagers select those TV programmes which are action-oriented or have a love triangle. They prefer adventurous story serials full of love, romance and separation, and detective episodes. They enjoy funny, imaginative, frivolous and boisterous programmes which can make them jump. They do not need things of intellectual nature.

I think these types of tendencies are not good for their cognitive development. Our teenagers should be inspired to watch programmes connected with political, social and economic issues. It is a must for a healthy development of teenagers. Parents should check on children and take steps to teach them difficult concepts in a friendlier manner. The young are the future of our country and instead of letting them lose themselves in the world of fiction, we should educate them regarding local and global issues so that they develop the ability of making intelligent choices.

Shaghaf Naz ( Karachi )