Additional charges

For the last four months, residents of Markhpur in Dadu have been receiving unjustified charges under the deduction charges head in their Sui gas bill. The charges vary between Rs2,000 and Rs5,000. For residents who have made regular payments of the bill, these additional charges have caused inconvenience.

From the meter reader to the supervisor at the Sui gas office, nobody is willing to listen to the pleas of these consumers who have been paying additional bill for many months now. This is unfair and should be looked into by the Sui gas authorities on the urgent basis.

Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan ( Rawalpindi )