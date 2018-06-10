‘Meditation must to resolve disputes’

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has said that mediation, arbitration and conciliation should be opted to resolve disputes, as these tools are most effective forms of alternate dispute resolution, a statement said on Saturday.

Speaking at a seminar on “Alternate Dispute Resolution”, jointly organised by the LCCI, Workers Employers Bilateral Council of Pakistan (WEBCOP) and American Solidarity Center at the Lahore Chamber, LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that the conventional way of litigation is not always favourable, as it is time consuming, many a times not equitable, and may cause permanent damage to the business relations.

Arbitration and conciliation saves precious time and money of the business doing people through out-of-court settlement of business disputes through mediation; therefore, the businessmen should avail of this tool to give boost to their businesses.

Last year, the Lahore High Court signed a memorandum of understanding with the Lahore Chamber. One of the focus areas of that MoU was to jointly promote alternate dispute resolution, he added.

There are more than 40 accredited mediators registered with the LCCI who can help the local, national and international businessmen for out-of-the-court settlement, he said.