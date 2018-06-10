MoU inked for robotics education

LAHORE: Time Dimensions Middle East & Africa (TDMEA), a leading UAE-based technology firm, has partnered with two local institutes to promote as well as provide robotics and artificial intelligence education solutions from pre-primary to university level in Pakistan, an announcement said on Saturday.

“The TDMEA, which holds exclusive regional rights to South Korean robotic education brand, RoboTami, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Association for Academic Quality (AFAQ) and Institute of Policy Studies (IPS),” the statement said.

The MoU was signed by Khaled Al-Aswadi, general manager TDMEA and head of RoboTami, Middle East, Africa & Pakistan, Shahid Warsi, chief executive officer AFAQ, and Naufil Shahrukh, general manager operations at IPS.

It added that the joint venture, facilitated by IPS, was aimed at providing the educational sector of Pakistan the curriculum, training and labs to prepare the new and future generations of the country for the challenges posed by the fourth industrial revolution.

“The unique element of RoboTami, an indigenous model of South Korean education system, is the creative convergence of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) as theory and robotics as practical,” the statement said.

It must be noted that RoboTami is a complete, one-stop solution for robotics education for schools, colleges, science and engineering universities and technical education institutes.