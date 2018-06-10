Cotton firm

Karachi : Dull trading continued at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Saturday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates stood unchanged at Rs7,500/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,038/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained firm at Rs7,645/maund and Rs8,193/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

Naseem Usman, chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Association, said that despite water shortage, partial harvesting has started in Sindh. “Two ginning factories of Punjab are operating on Sindh’s cotton, while seven ginning mills have started purchasing seed-cotton, of which five have started ginning,” he added.

Some ginning factories had again closed operations because of higher rates of seed-cotton, Usman said.

Karachi cotton market recorded only one transaction of around 3,664 bales from Khanpur at the price of Rs7,600/maund.