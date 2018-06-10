Dollar gains

NEW YORK: The U.S. dollar rose and Treasury yields slipped on anxiety about a potential global trade war as the leaders of the Group of Seven countries met in Canada.

U.S. stocks ended higher though thanks mostly to gains in health care and consumer staples stocks.

G7 leaders met in Quebec Friday with the U.S. trading partners furious over President Donald Trump´s decision last week to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from allies like Canada, the European Union, and Mexico.

With retaliation already being proposed, the risk to business confidence is a worry for investors.

"There are so many questions out there," said Thomas Roth, head of Treasury trading at MUFG Securities America in New York. "There´s nervousness about the G7 summit and Trump´s North Korea meeting.

"An unprecedented U.S.-North Korea summit is also scheduled for June 12 in Singapore, with Washington seeking to pressure Pyongyang into abandoning its nuclear weapons program. Expectations for another interest rate rise in the United States at next Wednesday´s Federal Reserve policy meeting, and the prospect that the European Central Bank will soon signal a winding-down of its massive monetary stimulus could add to market volatility next week, investors said.