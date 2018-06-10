Rupee may remain stable next week

Rupee is expected to remain firm against the US dollar during the next week due to the central bank’s intervention, a currency dealer said on Saturday.

Rupee traded in very narrow range of 115.61/115.62 against dollar in the interbank market this week with normal demand from importers seen.

“The rupee seems to be on a stable path,” the dealer said. “It’s unlikely to break the range-bound movement.”

The dealer said investors will, however, watch workers’ remittances and foreign exchange figures to be issued next week.

Remittance flows usually go up in the last week of Ramazan as overseas Pakistanis send more money home to meet the Eid-related spending of their families and relatives.

Home remittances totaled $16.257 billion in the July-April period of FY2018 compared with $15.643 billion in the same period last year. In April, the figure was recorded at $1.650 billion.

Another dealer said investors are largely cautious as there is no clue about the exchange rate’s direction. “The assumptions that the currency will be devalued further leaves market uncertain.” Currency dealers said an outcome of Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) upcoming meeting scheduled on June 24 to 26 would determine the market direction. Government on Friday approved a presentation of the proposed action plan to be presented at the FATF’s meeting. It committed to cooperate with the FATF to address flaws in the country’s anti-money laundering and terrorist financing laws.

Rupee started the week by trading at 118.30/118.80 against dollar in the open market. Rupee shed 20 paisas to close at 118.50 for buying. It, however, remained flat at 118.80 over the buying counter.