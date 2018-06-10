Comment: Caretakers have a lot of economic firefighting to do

LAHORE: Caretaker government has a competent finance minister, who should open debate on issues impeding the economic progress of the country instead of taking ad-hoc decisions to ease pressure on different sectors.



The solution to all problems being faced by Pakistan lies in accelerated growth and higher revenues. As an economist and former central bank governor, Dr Shamshad Akhtar, the caretaker finance minister, must be well aware of issues that need to be resolved to achieve sustainable high growth.

Businesses and some vested interests are the main beneficiaries of current economic policies. They do not want drastic changes in current system.

They drag the government on non-issues like high sales tax, excise duties etc or the punitive withholding tax on utility bills and cheques.

These factors have become a major issue for only those local entrepreneurial enterprises that either does not pay taxes or under-file their returns.

The withholding tax on utility bills or the taxes deducted on cash withdrawal are adjustable for companies and individual that files income tax return.

There is a need to change the mindset of the local entrepreneurs, who genuinely think that they are contributing to the revenues by depositing sales tax and excise duty collected from consumers. They boast in meetings with the government functionaries that they have doubled the revenues from Rs2000 billion to almost Rs4000 billion in five years.

They conveniently ignore the fact that apart from sales tax and excise duty they also recover from the consumers the custom duty and the withholding income tax they pay the government.

More than 80 percent of the increase in tax collection in the last five years has come from these tax avenues. Since most of the businessmen pay income tax indirectly at import stage or in supplies they deem it as expenditure and incorporate it in the cost of product or service.

This is wrong and the Federal Board of Revenue has no control over them because the advance income tax is considered as the final tax liability of importers or suppliers.

The debate should focus on factors that stop this malpractice and make imported products cheaper. To avoid this government must stop collecting direct taxes indirectly.

Direct taxes more or less account for 30 percent of the tax of the total tax collection in the country.

However 70 percent of direct taxes are collected as withholding tax. This means that practically 80 percent of the total tax revenue comes from the consumers.

This tendency of passing on the impact of most of the taxes to the consumers has been the main factor that has widened the difference between rich and poor. The tendency has also increased non-documentation of the economy.

The easy money that the entrepreneurs have generated during past two decades has also made the local manufacturers inefficient. Ways should be found through dialogue to plug tax evasion gaps.

Almost all entrepreneurs indulge in some type of malpractice that has a negative cost on revenues but it benefits them.

This is the reason the entrepreneurs in Pakistan seldom ask the government for good governance or suggest ways to plug revenue leakages.

An open debate on economic issues would give the planners a chance to resolve real economic issues.

It goes without saying the growth would remain stagnated as long as governance remains bad.

The caretaker setup should involve two representatives of the trade and industry, two reputable economists and two bureaucrats in brainstorming session and debate on all burning economic issue to arrive at a viable solution.