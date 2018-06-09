Mandviwala becomes Senate acting chairman

ISLAMABAD: Saleem Mandviwala on Friday assumed charge of acting chairman of Senate while Chairman of Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has started performing function of the President during the President’s visit abroad.

In pursuance of the provision of Article 53 (3) read with Article 61 of the Constitution, Saleem Mandviwala, Deputy Chairman of Senate shall act as Chairman Senate of Pakistan from June 8, as Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman of Senate has started performing function of the President, the notification issued here on Friday said.