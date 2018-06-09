Officer suspended for involvement in politics

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Muhammad Azam Khan has suspended Jehangir Azam Wazir (B-18), additional deputy commissioner, Lakki Marwat, and son of Pakistan People’s Party leader and former provincial minister Sher Azam Wazir, for his involvement in political issues in Bannu district.

According an official notification, the chief secretary suspended Jehangir Azam Wazir for indulging in political issues in Bannu district.

The suspended officer is son of Pakistan People’s Party leader and retired civil servant Sher Azam Wazir, who had also served as provincial minister in the previous PPP-ANP coalition government in the province.

The notification said the officer was found involved in hampering development work in Bannu and meddling in the political affairs of the district.

It said that on June 6, the officer remained absent from duty without intimation and was found present at his private residence in Bannu attending the jirgas of a political association, which is against the norms of a civil service.

When the deputy commissioner Lakki Marwat contacted him to attend the DC office, he initially showed reluctance to come to the office and later when he came to the DC office, his attitude at that time was disrespectful and contrary to the ethics of service norms, the statement said. It added that the officer displayed indiscipline, insubordination and lack of political neutrality when the 2018 general election schedule has already been announced.