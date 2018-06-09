Accused escapes from court premises

NOWSHERA: An accused charged with kidnapping and sexual assault escaped from the premises of the court after the extension of his bail before arrest pleas was dismissed.

One Abbas Khan had lodged a complaint of rape against Shujaat, a resident of Spin kanray in Kaka Sahib, but the accused had already secured bail before arrest. Sources said the accused managed to escape after Additional District and Sessions Judge Sumera Wali dismissed his plea for further extension of his bail before arrest.