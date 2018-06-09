KP police’s FSL disposes of 62,000 cases

PESHAWAR: The Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakh-tunkhwa, Salahuddin Khan Mehsud while appreciating the performance of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Peshawar has said that it has so far disposed of around 62,000 cases and sent it to the respective districts.

He added that it is due to the sheer hard work of this unit that there is no pendency at FSL, said a handout.

Officials said efforts were being made to make the laboratory state-of-the-art and for this purpose all available resources are being utilized.

An official website www.kpfsl.gov.pk has also been launched so as to streamline the working of various disciplines of forensic laboratory.