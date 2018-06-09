Sat June 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

BR
Bureau report
June 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Swat varsity budget approved

PESHAWAR: The 3rd Senate meeting of the Swat University on Friday approved the annual revised budget of the university for fiscal year 2017-18 as well the estimated budget 2018-19.

Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra presided over the meeting at the Governor’s House here.

The meeting was also attended by Swat University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr M. Jamal Khan, Secretary Finance, Secretary Higher Education and other members of the senate.

The governor was briefed about the salient features of the budget and working of the university. The Senate reviewed and approved the budget.

Addressing the meeting, the governor appreciated the performance of the university. “The universities should focus on the provision of quality education based on research,” he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar