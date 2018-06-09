Loadshedding

Imran asks PM to pinpoint culprits

By Mumtaz Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Friday wrote to the caretaker Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk to take the nation into confidence on who was responsible for the ongoing power crisis in the country.

“I have pointed out to the caretaker PM that it is his government's responsibility to take the nation into confidence & inform them who is responsible for this sorry state of affairs in power sector and is there any semblance of “good governance” that the PML-N government boasted about ad nauseum,” he said in a series of tweets.

Imran said, “As the country confronts spiraling power & water crises alongside a heat wave, I have written a letter to the caretaker PM to take the nation into confidence and inform them of the correct picture of the acute power crisis & status of the Rs500 billion circular debt left by the PML-N government”.

He emphasised that the long-suffering public had a right to know whether the promises and claims by the PML-N government of having ended loadshedding were nothing but a pack of lies. People would also like to know the veracity of Shahbaz Sharif’s statement that any power failures now would be caretaker government’s fault.