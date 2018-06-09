Enemies want to see me in jail: Nawaz

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif Friday said his enemies wish to see him in prison, but vowed that he would not abandon the masses even if he was inside the jail.

Speaking at a rally here, Nawaz Sharif said the PML-N would not allow anyone to rig the forthcoming elections in the country, Geo News reported. He said that if anyone attempted to rig the elections then they would hold him accountable.

"It is beyond the power of a person now to manipulate elections and whoever did so, he would suffer. The nation would punish him,” Nawaz said.

The former premier said that whatever promise he makes, he fulfils it, adding, “The one who put an end to loadshedding and terrorism is attending hearings.”

“Yours and mine enemy wishes for me to go to jail; they strongly urge for me to be imprisoned,” he said, adding that he was hand-cuffed and exiled for seven years in the past.

“If it happened, even then I would not abandon you. My voice will reach you, wherever I stayed,” he said.

“Today, I am coming here after attending 92nd hearing,” he said, referring to the

hearing of Avenfield reference in Islamabad earlier in the day.

“Is there any politician in the country who attended more than five hearings?”

Nawaz said that he was not a coward, adding, “They must be thinking what kind of man they have come across.”

He told the participants that their votes were torn apart and thrown away. “You will have to support Nawaz Sharif to the end,” the PML-N supremo said, asking the supporters to promise that they would get the sanctity of vote restored.

“Promise me that the next 70 years would be better than the past seven decades,” he added.

Our correspondent adds from Islamabad: Nawaz Sharif while speaking informally to journalists inside the accountability court expressed dismay over the Supreme Court’s concession to former military ruler Pervez Musharraf to file nomination papers for contesting the 2018 elections.

“Where is the law and the Constitution now, where is Article 6 and all the cases (against Musharraf),” Nawaz remarked, questioning the decision to give a guarantee to ‘a person like Musharraf’.

The PML-N supremo lamented that everything that was happening in the country was in non-compliance with the law.

“I am not even getting a three-day exemption to go see my (ailing) wife,” said Nawaz.

He further said that Musharraf was involved in the Akbar Bugti murder and the May 12 carnage.

“Musharraf went against the Constitution on two occasions, while I was disqualified (from holding office) for life,” he said.

He question will anyone abrogating the Constitution will get clearance by the will of Chief Justice? “Which law and constitution has any such provision, do let us know also,” Nawaz said.

To a question that if Musharraf will return to the country, Nawaz said he can’t predict.