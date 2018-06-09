US Open

NEW YORK: Tiger Woods will tee it up in his first US Open golf tournament since 2015 alongside world No 1 Justin Thomas and the man Thomas replaced atop the summit, Dustin Johnson.

The US Golf Association released first- and second-round tee times for the 118th US Open on Thursday, and once again their featured groups promise plenty of fireworks.Woods, whose 14 major titles include three US Opens, has gone from strength to strength in his comeback this year from spinal fusion surgery. The 32-year-old superstar will have a close-up view of the game’s current top two players when the trio tees off in the first round on June 14 at 1:47 p.m. (1747 GMT) from the first tee at Shinnecock Hills alongside Thomas and Johnson.