England cruise past Costa Rica

LEEDS: England manager Gar-eth Southgate admitted Marcus Rashford had given him a difficult decision to make ahead of the World Cup with a stunning strike in a 2-0 friendly victory over Costa Rica on Thursday.

In England’s last match before their tournament opener against Tunisia in 11 days time, Manchester United’s Rashford was the star of a much-changed side in Leeds.Danny Welbeck was also on target as England extended their unbeaten run to 10 games, stretching back nearly a year.

Rashford made the most of the absence of England captain Harry Kane as he started up front alongside Jamie Vardy, and showed what he is capable of with a fiercely struck shot from 25 yards that dipped perfectly into the top corner.

Rashford endured a difficult end to the season at United, scoring just four times in 2018 at club level, and suffering some stinging criticism from Jose Mourinho.However, Southgate insisted the 20-year-old needs to express himself and feel the freedom to make mistakes. Southgate made 10 changes from the side that beat Nigeria 2-1 on Saturday with 19-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool handed his international debut at right-back.

Rashford caught the eye from the off with a sublime piece of skill down the left that forced a corner from which his United team-mate Phil Jones saw a looping header turned onto the bar by Keylor Navas.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Navas was completely caught out moments later, though, as Rashford unleashed a powerful drive from 25 yards for his third international goal.Navas was Costa Rica’s hero of an incredible run to the World Cup quarter-finals four years ago in Brazil, helping to knock England out of the group stages on the way.

However, there was a gulf in class even between Southgate’s largely second string line-up and the Central Americans as England dominated. Navas kept his side in the game by denying Vardy from point-blank range as he latched onto Leicester team-mate Harry Maguire’s knockdown.