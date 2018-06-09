England cruise past Costa Rica

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LEEDS: England manager Gar-eth Southgate admitted Marcus Rashford had given him a difficult decision to make ahead of the World Cup with a stunning strike in a 2-0 friendly victory over Costa Rica on Thursday.
In England’s last match before their tournament opener against Tunisia in 11 days time, Manchester United’s Rashford was the star of a much-changed side in Leeds.Danny Welbeck was also on target as England extended their unbeaten run to 10 games, stretching back nearly a year.
Rashford made the most of the absence of England captain Harry Kane as he started up front alongside Jamie Vardy, and showed what he is capable of with a fiercely struck shot from 25 yards that dipped perfectly into the top corner.
Rashford endured a difficult end to the season at United, scoring just four times in 2018 at club level, and suffering some stinging criticism from Jose Mourinho.However, Southgate insisted the 20-year-old needs to express himself and feel the freedom to make mistakes. Southgate made 10 changes from the side that beat Nigeria 2-1 on Saturday with 19-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool handed his international debut at right-back.
Rashford caught the eye from the off with a sublime piece of skill down the left that forced a corner from which his United team-mate Phil Jones saw a looping header turned onto the bar by Keylor Navas.
Real Madrid goalkeeper Navas was completely caught out moments later, though, as Rashford unleashed a powerful drive from 25 yards for his third international goal.Navas was Costa Rica’s hero of an incredible run to the World Cup quarter-finals four years ago in Brazil, helping to knock England out of the group stages on the way.
However, there was a gulf in class even between Southgate’s largely second string line-up and the Central Americans as England dominated. Navas kept his side in the game by denying Vardy from point-blank range as he latched onto Leicester team-mate Harry Maguire’s knockdown.
LEEDS: England manager Gar-eth Southgate admitted Marcus Rashford had given him a difficult decision to make ahead of the World Cup with a stunning strike in a 2-0 friendly victory over Costa Rica on Thursday.
In England’s last match before their tournament opener against Tunisia in 11 days time, Manchester United’s Rashford was the star of a much-changed side in Leeds.Danny Welbeck was also on target as England extended their unbeaten run to 10 games, stretching back nearly a year.
Rashford made the most of the absence of England captain Harry Kane as he started up front alongside Jamie Vardy, and showed what he is capable of with a fiercely struck shot from 25 yards that dipped perfectly into the top corner.
Rashford endured a difficult end to the season at United, scoring just four times in 2018 at club level, and suffering some stinging criticism from Jose Mourinho.However, Southgate insisted the 20-year-old needs to express himself and feel the freedom to make mistakes. Southgate made 10 changes from the side that beat Nigeria 2-1 on Saturday with 19-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool handed his international debut at right-back.
Rashford caught the eye from the off with a sublime piece of skill down the left that forced a corner from which his United team-mate Phil Jones saw a looping header turned onto the bar by Keylor Navas.
Real Madrid goalkeeper Navas was completely caught out moments later, though, as Rashford unleashed a powerful drive from 25 yards for his third international goal.Navas was Costa Rica’s hero of an incredible run to the World Cup quarter-finals four years ago in Brazil, helping to knock England out of the group stages on the way.
However, there was a gulf in class even between Southgate’s largely second string line-up and the Central Americans as England dominated. Navas kept his side in the game by denying Vardy from point-blank range as he latched onto Leicester team-mate Harry Maguire’s knockdown.
Comments