Rashid spins Afghanistan to T20 series clean sweep

DEHRADUN, India: Spin sensation Rashid Khan bowled an excellent last over to help Afghanistan eke out a thrilling one-run win over Bangladesh and complete a series whitewash in the third Twenty20 international Thursday.

Chasing 146 for victory, Bangladesh required nine in the 20th over but Khan held his nerve to restrict Bangladesh to 144-6 in the north Indian city of Dehradun.The Asghar Stanikzai-led Afghanistan, who await their Test debut against India on June 14 in Bangalore, triumphed 3-0 after winning the first two games comprehensively.

Mushfiqur Rahim, who hit 46, and Mahmudullah Riyad, who made 45, put together a gritty 84-run fifth-wicket partnership to give Bangladesh hope of a consolation win.Mushfiqur, who was named man of the match, smashed five fours in the penultimate over but fell to Khan’s leg spin on the first delivery of the final over.

Mahmudullah tried to get four off the final ball but Shafiqullah Shafiq’s acrobatic work at the long-on boundary got the batsman run out in a dramatic finish to the game.The 19-year-old Khan, who topped the bowling chart with eight wickets and the man of the series award, returned figures of 1-24.

Earlier Afghanistan batsman Samiullah Shenwari made an unbeaten 33 to lift his side to 145-6 after they elected to bat first.Afghanistan were in trouble at 101-4 in the 15th over against a disciplined Bangladesh bowling attack but Shenwari’s 28-ball knock gave them a winning total.

Opening batsman Mohammad Shahzad and Stanikzai also made useful contributions of 26 and 27 respectively.Left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam and paceman Abu Jayed claimed two wickets each.

TOSS: AFGHANISTAN

AFGHANISTAN INNINGS

Shahzad lbw b Islam 26

Ghani c Rahim b Jayed 19

Stanikzai c sub b Haque 27

Shenwari not out 33

Nabi c Mahmudullah b Jayed 3

Zadran c Mahmudullah b Shakib 15

Shafiq c Miraz b Islam 4

Rashid not out 1

Extras (LB-5, W-12) 17

Total (6 wickets, 20 overs) 145

Fall of wickets: 1-55, 2-59, 3-95, 4-101, 5-135, 6-142.

BOWLING: Mehidy Hasan Miraz 2-0-27-0 (w4), Nazmul Islam 4-0-18-2, Shakib Al Hasan 4-0-16-1, Abu Hider 4-0-31-0 (w6), Soumya Sarkar 1-0-8-0 (w1), Abu Jayed 4-0-27-2 (w1), Ariful Haque 1-0-13-1.

BANGLADESH INNINGS

Das run out 12

Tamim c sub b Rahman 5

Sarkar run out 15

Mushfiqur c Zadran b Khan 46

Shakib c Shenwari b Janat 10

Mahmudullah run out 45

Haque not out 5

Extras (B-1, LB-2, W-3) 6

Total (6 wickets, 20 overs) 144

Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-32, 3-35, 4-53, 5-137, 6-144.

BOWLING: Rahman 4-0-25-1 (w1), Alam 4-0-28-0, Nabi 4-0-20-0, Janat 4-0-44-1 (w2), Rashid 4-0-24-1.

Match officials: Umpires: Izatullah Safi (Afghanistan), Ahmed Shah Pakteen (Afghanistan); TV umpire: Bismillah Jan Shinwari (Afghanistan); Match referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe).