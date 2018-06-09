Afghanistan playersto the fore in T20 rankings

DUBAI: Afghanistan spinners Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeebur Rahman have made remarkable improvements in the ICC T20I player rankings after playing important parts in a 3-0 defeat of Bangladesh in their series in Dehradun that ended on Thursday.

Rashid, 19, has consolidated his position at the top after his player of the series effort of 12 wickets. He has gained 54 points to finish with 813 points, 80 more than second-placed Shadab Khan of Pakistan. Rashid touched a career-high rating of 816 points after a haul of four for 12 in the second match.

Nabi has gained 11 spots and reached a career-best eighth rank after taking four wickets and Mujeeb has jumped 62 slots to 51st place in the latest update, which also takes into account the T20I between the Windies and the ICC World XI played at Lord’s on 31 May as a fund-raiser for Caribbean stadia damaged by hurricanes last year.

There has been no change of places in the ICC T20I team rankings with Afghanistan and Bangladesh retaining their eighth and 10th positions, respectively. Afghanistan though have gained four points to reach 91 points while Bangladesh have lost five and are on 70, only four more than Scotland, who can overtake them in an upcoming two-match series against top-ranked Pakistan on June 12 and 13.

Pakistan will gain one point with a 2-0 win in that series, finish with 127 points and retain top position with a 1-1 draw but slide to 123 points and third place in case of a 2-0 loss. Scotland, who will go past Bangladesh with a 1-1 result, also feature in a tri-series with Ireland and the Netherlands from June 12-20.

T20I team rankings: 1. Pakistan 130 points; 2. Australia 126; 3. India 123; 4. New Zealand 116; 5. England 115; 6. South Africa 114; 7. Windies 114; 8. Afghanistan 91; 9. Sri Lanka 85; 10. Bangladesh 70; 11. Scotland 66; 12. Zimbabwe 58.

T20I player rankings: Batsmen (top 20): 1. Babar Azam (Pak) 881 points; 2. Colin Munro (NZ) 801; 3. Glenn Maxwell (Aus) 799; 4. Aaron Finch (Aus) 763; 5. Evin Lewis (Win) 753; 6. Martin Guptill (NZ) 747; 7. Alex Hales (Eng) 679; 8. Virat Kohli (Ind) 670; 9. M. Shahzad (Afg) 659; 10. H. Masakadza (Zim) 648.

Bowlers (top 20): 1. Rashid Khan (Afg) 813 points; 2. Shadab Khan (Pak) 733; 3. Y. Chahal (Ind) 706; 4. Ish Sodhi (NZ) 700; 5. Samuel Badree (Win) 674; 6. Mitchell Santner (NZ) 665; 7. Imran Tahir (SA) 650; 8. Mohammad Nabi (Afg) 638; 9. Imad Wasim (Pak) 637; 10. Jasprit Bumrah (Ind) 609.

All-rounders (top five): 1. Glenn Maxwell (Aus) 389 points; 2. Mohammad Nabi (Afg) 321; 3. Shakib Al Hasan (Ban) 279; 4. JP Duminy (SA) 235; 5. Marlon Samuels (Win) 230.