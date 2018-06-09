Rs14m released for players

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday released Rs9 million for tennis players/PTF and another Rs5 million for hockey players, the announcement of which was made recently.The government had recently announced a cash reward for Pakistan Davis Cup team that won an important tie against South Korea. Both Aisamul Haq and Aqeel Khan have been awarded Rs1 million each while Abid Ali Akbar, Muzammil Murtaza, Hameedul Haq (non-playing captain) and Mushaf Zia (manager) will be given Rs500,000 each. Meanwhile, the government has also released another amount of Rs5 million as a special grant to the PTF.